Formlabs announces Michael Agam as APAC General Manager

Michael Agam.

Formlabs has announced the appointment of Michael Agam as its new Asia-Pacific (APAC) General Manager.

The company has recruited Agam to lead efforts in a key market, where 3D printing spending is expected to ‘grow rapidly’ in the next five years.

As it continues to scale its business internationally, Formlabs is said to have made significant investment into hiring initiatives for the team in the APAC region. Agam was appointed because of his successful track record in international and burgeoning business environments. He was most recently the President of South Asia at Stratasys and has also held the role of CEO at New Hope Data and MNC Solutions.

Formlabs believe Agam, who boasts more than 15 years’ experience in leadership roles at technology leaders and companies within the Asia-Pacific region, will be a significant asset in growing and securing the company’s foothold in the APAC market.

“Formlabs is focused on global expansion to deliver mass production and customisation, reduce supply chain disruption, and enable new methods of invention through 3D printing,” commented Formlabs Chief Business Officer Luke Winston. “Asia-Pacific presents a significant opportunity for Formlabs and Michael’s appointment to our leadership team is an important next step. He has both a proven track record and key experience in Asia-Pacific that will be critical to successfully establishing the company in the region.”

“The additive manufacturing industry continues to mature and grow rapidly,” added Agam. “I’m passionate about the opportunities we see for Formlabs in the market. As we experience enormous growth and success, I’m excited to join the team and focus on the next stages for Formlabs’ business in Asia-Pacific.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

See the latest additive manufacturing and 3D printing developments in person by joining us at TCT 3Sixty in Birmingham, UK on 8-9th June.