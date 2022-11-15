“Future Up Your Factory” – DyeMansion presents multiple new products and innovations at Formnext 2022

× Expand DyeMansion DyeMansion and HP parts

DyeMansion has made a series of announcements at Formnext, including new products and new partnerships.

Powerfuse S PP

At Formnext 2022, DyeMansion is presenting its new Powerfuse S PP system for the smoothing of 3D printed polypropylene. The Powerfuse S PP is the first ever green vapour polishing solution for highly industrial manufacturing and surface improvements beyond aesthetics to smooth 3D printed PP according to the company.

DyeMansion’s Powerfuse S model works with all common rigid and flexible materials on the market such as PA, TPU, ULTEM and more, whereas the Powerfuse S PP is dedicated to the processing of polypropylene.

“After seven years in business, developing workflow solutions for our customers, I’m thrilled to see that the factory of the future is becoming reality, also thanks to our latest products. Together with our customers and partners we are building different factories for high volume applications around the world. At Formnext, we show how everyone can implement our solutions in their own factory. Connectivity, automation and reproducible quality are the prerequisites to successfully future up your factory,” said Felix Ewald, CEO and Co-Founder of DyeMansion.

DyeMansion stated the high degree of automation and the closed loop circulation with integrated solvent recovery as some of the key factors of the new system.

DyeMansion 360° Digital Services

DyeMansion has announced its first digital product family, the DyeMansion 360° Digital Services. Included in the product family is the DyeMansion Workflow Center, the DyeMansion Data Connect and DyeMansion Remote Service.

The DyeMansion Workflow Center is a cloud and browser-based web application. DyeMansion has selected Siemens MindSphere as a framework to create its product. It offers live monitoring, custom alerts and run history which is ready to use straight away through plug and play. The company says that customers can monitor and analyse their own workflow.

DyeMansion Data Connect provides on-site machine and process data for MES/ERP systems. The Remote Service enables maximum uptime through direct troubleshooting, more efficient collaboration through targeted support and reduced resources with a “fast and efficient” remote service, according to DyeMansion.

The company will be presenting a live demo of the DyeMansion Workflow Center at Formnext this week. The company is also joining the CO-AM software platform from Materialise as it attempts to advance serial AM production as a post-processing partner. According to the company, the Print-to-Product workflow can be seamlessly accessed on CO-AM with a standardised OPC-UA interface.

A first demo is set to take place on the Materialise booth at Formnext: Hall 12.1, Stand C139.

Partnership with Nexa3D

DyeMansion

DyeMansion and Nexa3D have announced a strategic partnership to automate end-to-end additive manufacturing workflows, from printing to finished parts. This partnership will leverage DyeMansion’s automated post processing hardware, the throughput capabilities of Nexa3D’s QLS 820 printer, as well as the printer’s Siemens PLC integration and powerful NexaX for QLS manufacturing software.

“Nexa3D is driving innovation to digitise the supply chain sustainably by making the world’s fastest polymer 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes,” said Kevin McAlea, COO of Nexa3D. “It’s only natural that we would partner with DyeMansion, the leading provider of automated post processing solutions for powder bed fusion, to ensure that our industrial customers can leverage high-throughput manufacturing capabilities from end-to-end as well as reduce their total cost of operation.”

DyeMansion says this strategic partnership will help users manage productivity and product quality easily.

Partnership with HP, qualifying new materials for its post processing platform

Specific to the new HP Jet Fusion 5420W, HP is working closely with DyeMansion to offer connected post processing workflows for finishing and colouring white parts produced with the new HP solution.

According to DyeMansion, it is providing a wide range of vibrant colours with high colour consistency, and different finishes depending on application needs. At Formnext, the companies are showcasing a variety of final parts to highlight the surface finishing and colouring capabilities.

“As an experienced MJF part provider, we are excited on the new possibilities that can be achieved with white MJF parts enabled by HP 3D HR PA 12 W material. We see a huge potential, especially within the healthcare segment, to increase customer satisfaction with very good detail resolution and the new colouring and surface options, provided through systems from DyeMansion, that this new material brings to the market,” said Henry Lundell, Senior Business Development at Prototal.

Since Formnext last year, DyeMansion has gained 12 new sales partners and nine new production partners. This brings the total number of partners up to 85. The company is expanding into new regions such as Israel with 3Dreams and Mafil, Romania with Nutechnologies, Italy with Energy Group, UAE with Dynagraph and Japan with Yokoito.

Yokoito CEO and founder Yutaro Nakajima-san said: “Japan is historically a country that attaches great importance to product quality. Hence in Japan, the layer lines and unstable quality in post processing have hindered the widespread adoption of 3D printing technology for many years. DyeMansion has the core technology that solves these problems, and we believe that if the technology becomes widespread, PBF as a manufacturing technology will advance rapidly in Japan.”

Lubrizol also validated the Powerfuse S for the smoothing of its semi rigid TPU materials. The ESTANE 3D M95A TPU, produced with HP Multi Jet Fusion is certified for skin sensitivity and is able to be dyed according to DyeMansion.

Working with BASF, DyeMansion released a new whitepaper with the title “Optimising Post-Processing for Ultrasint TPU01” focusing on depowdering, vapour polishing and dyeing of Ultrasint TPU0, printed on HP Multi Jet Fusion. Finished lattice parts from BASF and other material suppliers as well as the white paper can be experienced at the DyeMansion booth.

It was also announced that Stratasys’ new SAF PA12 powder will be provided by new materials partner ALM for the H350 3D printer. The powder has been validated with the Print-to-Product workflow and parts produced with this can be experienced at both booths.

