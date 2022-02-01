Höganäs, Arkema & three others become the latest to join the AMGTA

The Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA) has announced five additional members, bringing the total number up to 40.

Metal powder specialist Höganäs has been announced the latest Founding Member of the organisation, joining the likes of Desktop Metal, Stratasys. Divergent Technologies and Sintavia, while Arkema, Flam3D, Massivit 3D and the UK National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM).

The AMGTA was launched in November 2019 to promote and research the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing. It has since grown to comprise 40 additive manufacturing organisations, with 3D Systems, BASF, EOS, GE Additive, HP, SLM Solutions and TRUMPF all among the active members.

In this latest round of new additions, high-performance materials provider Arkema, large-scale 3D printing company Massivit 3D, the MTC’s NCAM group, and Flam3D, the independent platform for all stakeholders active in 3D printing, have all committed their expertise to the AMGTA.

“I’m delighted to officially welcome aboard Höganäs, our new Founding Member, as well as each of our new Participating Member organisations,” commented AMGTA Executive Director of the AMGTA. “Our esteemed global trade consortium supports our mission and provides a solid foundation as we continue to grow and strategically invest in environmental sustainability research projects in additive manufacturing. I look forward to working with each of our members as we expand the AMGTA as the industry resource committed to advancing sustainability in the AM industry.”

