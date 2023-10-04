Horizon Microtechnologies invests in microArch S240 3D printer from BMF

× Expand BMF BMF microArch S240

Horizon Microtechnologies has announced that due to early stage financing secured by the company, it has invested in a microArch S240 micro 3D printing platform from Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF). The BMF microArch S240 machine purchased by the company allows Horizon to offer a ‘truly vertically integrated’ 3D microfabrication service according to the company.

Horizon says that the S240, which comes from BMF’s 10µm series of micro 3D printing solutions, is an ideal option for the company where the requirement is for ultra-high resolution, accuracy, and precision. Horizon says it will use the system to produce micro AM templates in-house to which it can apply its proprietary environmentally resistant, metallic, or non-metallic conductive coatings.

According to Horizon, the S240 can print engineering-grade materials and boasts a large volume, specifically designed to meet the needs of industrial production.

“The arrival of the BMF micro-AM machine is a vital step for us as a company. We already provide a suite of post-build coating technologies for micro AM parts to enhance their functionality, but our core know-how goes beyond this, with a unique in-house understanding of overall micro-AM based 3D microfabrication process chains,” said Andreas Frölich, CEO of Horizon Microtechnologies.

Frölich continued: “The introduction of the BMF micro-AM machine at our facilities brings the full technology infrastructure for leveraging this 3D microfabrication know-how on behalf of our customers in-house, which will create the enormous advantage for them of accessing a truly vertically integrated solution partner that can support from design through manufacturing to delivery in a one-stop-shop fashion. It will also speed up R&D and the innovation of our disruptive 3D capable post-build coating technologies for micro-AM parts, allow for a much broader and more agile and timely interaction with customers, and enhancing sales and marketing activities.”

Horizon says that having the in-house infrastructure to act as an end-to-end product development and contract manufacturing partner means that it is able to influence the design of micro AM parts to optimise them for end-use functionality and for the application of its proprietary coating technologies.

Frölich added: “When producing exceptionally precise and tight tolerance parts and components, the significance and added value of a vertically integrated development and manufacturing partner becomes paramount. First and foremost, the early inclusion of manufacturability considerations along the full microfabrication process-chain in design decisions reduces the number of iterations during the product development phase. This concurrently reduces the time-to-market and overall product development costs.

Horizon Microtechnologies Copper coated micro antenna

“Furthermore, our high degree of vertical integration entails tight control and coordination over the various stages of production, from raw material sourcing to final assembly. In the context of precision manufacturing, this approach ensures seamless quality control, optimal material selection, streamlined communication, and enhanced process efficiency. Importantly, the interdependencies of the different process steps are established, the manufacturing process’ execution is fully transparent and can be tightly controlled.”

According to Horizon, by eliminating dependencies on external vendors, a vertically integrated supplier such as itself can guarantee consistency in specifications, minimise lead times, reduce potential bottlenecks, and deliver accurate and repeatable components that adhere to tolerances and specifications.