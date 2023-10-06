HP unveils partnership with Brooks Running for 3D printed footwear

× Expand HP/Brooks Running

HP has announced a new partnership with Brooks Running, a running apparel company and subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, to develop the Exhilirate-BL shoe, created with HP’s 3D printing solutions. Brooks says that footwear developed by its BlueLine Lab is at the forefront of harnessing technology, biomechanical research, engineering and design to advance the power of running shoes.

The Brooks Exhilirate-BL features 3DNA, a 3D printed midsole technology that delivers a propulsive, bouncy ride according to the company. Brooks says that it has been specifically designed and tuned to groups of sizes based on runner data so that each runner has the optimal cushioning and spring with each stride.

Brooks says that HP validated the Multi Jet Fusion technology produces midsoles that deliver a higher energy return than 90% of midsoles in the running shoe market today.

“Using HP’s 3D printing technology has allowed our design team to fine-tune elements of the midsole right down to the millimetre in ways that wouldn’t have otherwise been possible. As a brand rooted in the science that every individual has a unique motion path, we’re just scratching the surface in terms of how we can change the underfoot experience and use 3D printing to deliver a premium, performance run experience with the potential for greater optimisation.

“As a brand, we are focused on doing our part to ensure the shoes that we are building takes a lot less energy and virgin material to manufacture. And from a sustainability perspective we are learning how 3D printing can help us on that journey.”

Brooks will release a limited number of Exhilarate-BL pairs as part of a test and learn program to select Brooks Wear testers and Brooks Run Club loyalty members who have synced their wearable devices through Brook’s platform, in partnership with DashLX.

Through wearables, Brooks says it is able to access runner data including stride lengths, cadences, and other factors influenced by weight and height that will help inform future iterations of Brooks shoes featuring 3DNA.