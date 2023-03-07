Impossible Objects appoints former Xerox CTO Steve Hoover as CEO

× Expand Impossible Objects Impossible Objects CEO Steve Hoover.

Impossible Objects has announced former Xerox Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Steve Hoover as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Hoover has been described by Impossible Objects as an 'accomplished engineering and corporate development leader that aims to reimagine the future of 3D printing' in his new role as the company's CEO.

Having occupied a number of roles at Xerox over nearly 15 years, Hoover has been credited with penetrating new markets and contributing to the creation of multiple businesses and technologies into both startups and multinational companies through its PARC business. Throughout his career, he has also led innovations for new technologies and technology strategy. He currently serves as the Vice-Chair on the Consumer Reports Board of Directors, and Advisory Councils for Rochester Institute of Technology and Carnegie Mellon University.

In Impossible Objects, he joins a company that is delivering to market its Composite Based Additive Manufacturing (CBAM) technology, which prints a variety of composite materials that enable engineers to design stronger, lighter and more durable parts. Suitable for application in aerospace, defence, electronics manufacturing and transportation industries, CBAM is said to be capable of addressing prototyping, tooling, spares and repairs.

“I’m thrilled to join Impossible Objects,” commented Hoover. “I am continuously impressed with the technology, material possibilities and most importantly, the people. I have been involved in a variety of 3DP projects over the past decades and Impossible Object’s groundbreaking technology solves critical problems in both manufacturing speed and part properties that enable the future of 3D printing. I am also very impressed with the excellent team and their deep expertise. I’m humbled to help lead this business into the next generation of manufacturing.”

“Steve’s experience in printing and deep understanding of technology is a perfect fit to commercialise our revolutionary 3D printing process,” added Robert Swartz, Founder and Chairman of the Board at Impossible Objects. “Steve has great experience in bringing new products to market and solving the hard problems of scaling a business.”

Impossible Objects recently installed a CBAM-2 machine at Weber State University, which the university will use to advance its research in composite materials in support of northern Utah’s aerospace and defence ecosystem.

