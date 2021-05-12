INDEX Group acquires majority interest in One Click Metal

× Expand One Click Metal One Click Metal TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

The INDEX Group has announced the acquisition of a majority interest in One Click Metal GmbH.

One Click Metal was founded by employees of TRUMPF in April 2019 to bring to market more accessible and less expensive metal 3D printing technology. Though INDEX Group will now have control over the company, TRUMPF will remain involved as an active and strategic partner, supporting the future development of One Click Metal via a collaboration with the INDEX Group.

So far, One Click Metal has brought to market the BOLD Series metal 3D printing system, which harnesses powder bed fusion technology and powered by a 200W laser based on TRUMPF’s expertise in the area. It is equipped with a cartridge system that ensures safe and clean powder handling, while an integrated ultrasonic sieving station is reprocessed and made available for the next print run. These capabilities have been developed to allow companies in the mechanical engineering, tool manufacturing and automotive spaces to print small and medium-sized components for prototyping and production. By agreeing to the INDEX Group takeover, the companies believe One Click Metal will benefit from additional know-how and capital as it looks to continue its growth trajectory in the ‘very promising entry-level segment’ for 3D printers.

Headquartered in Esslingen, Germany, and founded in 1914, The INDEX Group is a leading manufacturer of CNC turning machines. It employs more than 2,000 people at six production sits and six sales and services companies, with 20 more employees being added to that roster with the takeover of One Click Metal.

