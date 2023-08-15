Indian Space Research Organisation purchases AddUp Magic 800 DED 3D printer

× Expand AddUp AddUp Magic 800

AddUp has announced that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is expanding its capabilities in the aerospace and 3D printing arena with the purchase of a Magic 800 Directed Energy Deposition (DED) machine. AddUp says that with the system, ISRO is aiming to “revolutionise” India’s space program.

The Magic 800 was released by AddUp in early 2023, and is the largest 5-axis, CNC, blown powder DED machine in its portfolio according to the company. The system also has a 2 kW laser, two exchangeable heads, and a build volume of 1800 x 1000 x 1000 mm. It is based on an enclosure inerted design which allows working with reactive powders.

AddUp says that ISRO is focused on developing R&D capabilities to better position India as a recognised player in the global space sector.

“Access to Space is a key part of our collaborative roadmap with ISRO and AddUp will provide our full support so that ISRO can realise all benefits of our Directed Energy Deposition technology to develop and industrialise innovative space applications,” said Julien Marcilly, CEO at AddUp.

AddUp welcomed the ISRO team to its factory of Saint-Laurent les Tours in France for the commissioning of the machine before shipment to India in August 2023. The visit occurred at the same time as the State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to France, marking the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

AddUp North America CEO Rush LaSelle spoke to TCT in July 2023 to discuss the company’s product portfolio, R&D efforts, and the challenges and opportunities of expanding the build volume of powder bed fusion systems.

