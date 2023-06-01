AddUp participates in $1.5m research program to advance IN-718 3D printing for US Air Force

× Expand AddUp FormUp 350 (left) Part printed in IN-718 (right)

AddUp, Inc. has announced it has joined 1.5 million USD contract “Development of Manufacturing, Heat Treatment, and Surface Finishing Guidelines to Yield Ready-to-Use IN-718 Additive Manufacturing Components” through the United States Air Force (USAF) and the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program led by REM Surface Engineering (REM).

According to AddUp, the USAF is constantly seeking innovative solutions to enhance the readiness and performance of its armament systems. In pursuit of this goal, this project was proposed and awarded. Funded through a Direct to Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract, the project aims to harness the potential of laser powder bed fusion and surface finishing technologies to produce IN-718 (Inconel 718) components for legacy armament systems.

AddUp says this endeavour is researching the impact of various heat treatment and printing parameter combinations in association with REM’s surface finishing technology on a component’s mechanical properties such as tensile strength and fatigue life.

Fatigue strength plays a role in ensuring the reliability and longevity of components used in demanding applications within the USAF. IN-718, a nickel-based superalloy known for its mechanical properties and resistance to high temperatures and corrosive environments, gas gained importance in the aerospace and defence industries.

In the press release announcing the news, AddUp mentioned the importance of fatigue testing in ensuring the integrity and reliability of IN-718 3D printed components. AddUp, in collaboration with Zeda, will manufacture IN-718 fatigue specimens using LPBF technology with the AddUp FormUp 350.

The specimens will be utilised in REM’s testing matrix to establish expected material properties of LPBF components with several levels of surface finish and with different manufacturing and heat treatment parameters. Through this collaborative effort the project aims to validate the fatigue strength of the material in components made through AddUp LPBF.

According to AddUp, the project represents a ‘significant step forward in advancing the USAF’s capabilities and readiness’. By using LPBF technology and conducting rigorous fatigue testing, AddUp says the project strives to enhance the performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of aerospace and defence components, reducing downtime and ensuring mission-critical operations can proceed smoothly.