Senvol commercialises Siemens Energy AM data

Senvol has announced that it is commercialising various additive manufacturing materials databases of Siemens Energy.

Commercialisation will start with databases on Ti64, Inconel 625, and Inconel 718. All three databases were generated by Siemens Energy on its laser powder bed fusion machines.

Senvol says that although the data was initially intended exclusively for internal use, the organisation recently decided to make it commercially available.

Annie Wang, Senvol President, said: “This marks an extremely significant point in the additive manufacturing industry. Databases of this pedigree and magnitude are typically considered proprietary information and are not made commercially available to other organisations.”

The databases will be made available through Senvol’s wider Senvol Indexes product line. Each Senvol Index data set is sold individually and provides instantaneous access to AM data sets that would otherwise take months to develop. As With all Senvol Indexes, the Siemens Energy databases are being offered at a price that is a fraction of the cost of development, according to the company.

Senvol says that the databases are extensive, consisting of hundreds of specimens spread across dozens of tests, such as tensile, low cycle fatigue, high cycle fatigue, and creep, and were conducted at various temperature conditions.

In March 2022, Siemens Energy invested in digital platform for on-demand additive manufacturing services MakerVerse, a joint venture initiative between ZEISS and 9.5 Ventures.

Senvol President Zach Simkin was named as a new member of the America Makes executive committee in September 2022, when eight new additions were announced to help the programme move into a new phase in its tenth year.

