AddUp launches new-gen FormUp 350 metal 3D printing system

AddUp's new-generation FormUp 350 platform.

AddUp has announced the launch of its new-generation FormUp 350 metal powder bed fusion 3D printing system.

The FormUp 350 has been designed to deliver reproducible series of parts at high levels of productivity, with AddUp also placing a focus on operator safety and delaying machine obsolescence.

Said to be able to meet the quality requirements of industries like aeronautics, motorsports, defence and healthcare, the FormUp 350’s lasers (4x 500W) are equipped with a 3-axis optical chain which guarantees laser beam quality and a positioning accuracy of 24-bit resolution. The machine’s parameters are also accessible to the user who can develop ‘specific manufacturing recipes’ for each application to find the best balance between productivity and quality. Meanwhile, users can select between a scraper system or a roller system to spread powder depending on which best suits their needs, while a 200°C heating plate helps to reduce stress concentrations and part deformation. AddUp's Dashboards software, which traces and analyses production data, can track 80 manufacturing parameters and deliver production conformity reports. Among the elements monitored are fusion quality, laser power and fusion temperature.

To support the printing of production parts at volume, AddUp has ensures that its four 500W laser cover the entire build volume simultaneously, with a bidirectional coating system reducing non-productive times by 40%. The machine also features a long-life fume treatment module; Cross Jet Technology to limit soiling of the laser protection glass during manufacturing; optimised sealing of the production chambers to reach oxygen levels of 500 ppm in 15 minutes; a cooling system for the machine’s Z-axis to lower the temperature of the platform after the build; and a system of referencing platforms to adjust the positioning of manufacturing trays within a few seconds.

Ensuring safe operation of its FormUp 350 platform, AddUp has made available an autonomous powder module developed with the AZO company. This module automatically carries out storage, conveying, recovery and sieving of the powder in a closed circuit inert atmosphere. An automatic passivation filter system reduces exposure to fumes and smelting residues with the help of a calcium carbonate powder, removing the risk of flammability from the waste.

AddUp has also sought to delay obsolescence with the FormUp 350 system, offering four configurations that will allow users to upgrade their machine as and when their needs dictate. The STARTER platform is said to provide the essentials for research and development activities and is designed for use with non-reactive powders of medium grain sizes. EFFICIENCY is the next level up and can process a wider range of powders, encompassing fine or medium grains of reactive or non-reactive materials. PRODUCTIVITY is suitable for ‘a high level of productivity and industrialisation’ with its four lasers and autonomous powder module. And the ADVANCED platform is designed for ‘expert’ users who are looking to achieve the ‘highest levels of productivity, quality and monitoring of the manufacturing process.’

