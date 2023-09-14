Inkbit and Makelab collaborate to broaden access to vision-controlled jetting technology

× Expand Inkbit Inkbit Vista

Inkbit has announced a collaboration with Makelab, a specialist in on-demand 3D printing services. Inkbit says the partnership will accelerate time to market as well as facilitating flexible hardware development and broader access to Inkbit’s Vision-Controlled Jetting (VCJ) technology, empowering a wider range of manufacturers and designers says the company.

“Collaborating with Makelab as a logical progression in our dedication to offering customers an expedited route to the future of product development,” said Davide Marini, Co-Founder and CEO of Inkbit. “Working with Makelab allows us to harness their expertise in on-demand 3D printing and pair it with the Inkbit VCJ technology, creating new avenues for functional prototyping and streamlining the transition from design to production.”

VCJ technology has introduced new materials, such as Vulcan Soft Elastomer and Titan Tough Epoxy, which Inkbit says improves the ability to produce intricate and finely detailed 3D printed parts. The company says that several emerging applications include precision components, liquid-holding seals, and specialised gaskets.

One of the early adopters of the collaboration, Hydrific, a Lixil company and Makelab customer since 2022, used VCJ technology on its project tackling water conservation, usage, and sustainability in homes through hardware.

With the precision of Vulcan Elastic, also known as ‘Soft Elastic’ at Makelab, the company was able to precisely prototype gasket parts for its product, with a tolerance and fit ‘unlike any other materials currently available in the market’ according to Inkbit. Because of the need for precision, Soft Elastic was a ‘great fit’ for the prototyping applications says the company.

“The Inkbit Vista system integrates cutting-edge precision and material versatility, enabling us to educate and transition our existing customers onto a more advanced platform and a new era of prototyping possibilities,” said Christina Perla, Co-Founder and CEO of Makelab. “Our partnership sets the stage for a new wave of agile hardware development and promises to further evolve the additive manufacturing landscape.”