Inkbit announces 3D printing service offering

Inkbit has announced the introduction of a service offering powered by its Inkbit Vista 3D printing platform.

The company has made available the services to allow manufacturers to take advantage of the Vista’s ability to develop complex multi-material polymer products with intricate geometries without having to purchase a machine.

Inkbit’s Vista platform is based on an inkjet technology and encompasses a real-time 3D inspection system to ensure all components on the print bed are consistently accurate. Its multi-material capabilities also enable the printing of soft components integrated into rigid structures, while the company also claims to be able to reduce lead times and iteration cycles significantly.

The company launched its Inkjet Vista platform in February 2021, with the US Air Force among the first to adopt the technology. It later raised a 30 million USD round of funding to increase production of its Vista platform, and has now sought to expand its offering to customers with a 3D printing service.

“Introducing our 3D printing services was a natural step in our commitment to provide customers with an accelerated path to the future of product development,” commented Inkbit CEO Davide Marini. “We want to offer a seamless end-to-end solution to facilitate the conception, refinement and realisation of complex, multi-material, intelligent products.”

“We’ve been impressed by the quality and feature resolution of parts made by Inkbit’s manufacturing service,” Pietro Filardo, founder and CEO of Pliant Energy Systems Inc, added. “Their team has delivered high-quality, high-volume orders on a moment’s notice, enabling out engineers to achieve milestones and breakthroughs in the development of our marine robotics and energy-harnessing technologies. We consider them an invaluable partner.”