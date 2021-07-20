Inkbit to increase production of multi-material Vista 3D printing after raising $30m

× Expand Inkbit factory

Inkbit has announced the closing of a $30m round of funding that will help to increase production of the Inkbit Vista 3D printing system.

Led by Phoenix Venture Partners LLC (PVP), the Series B round will also support Inkbit in expanding sales opportunities in the United States and extending its reach into the APAC and EMEA regions. Having previously raised $12m in November 2019 and $2.8m in 2017, the company has now received around $45m in funding since it spun out of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) at MIT four years ago.

In the four years since Inkbit was founded, the company has been working to develop the Inkbit Vista platform which it officially launched in February 2021. With its patented Vision-Controlled jetting technology, the Inkbit Vista enables real-time, in-process voxel-level control that the company believes will help users meet the reliability and performance demands of volume manufacturing. Its multi-material capabilities also allow users greater design freedom and the ability to 3D print entire assemblies, with the company eyeing opportunities in the medical and aerospace fields.

“Inkbit is currently experience significant growth and we are excited to have the opportunity to continue to build our talented team and scale the company to meet customer demand,” commented Davide Marini, co-founder and CEO of Inkbit. “The opportunities for additive manufacturing are growing as adoption of 3D printing for full-scale production increases. We look forward to using our raised capital to continue evolving and innovating within this dynamic industry.”

“As the leading investor in materials science enabled technologies, PVP sees the technology Inkbit has commercialised as a total game changer to additive manufacturing industry because it solves the key bottlenecks preventing 3D printing from being adopted for mass manufacturing of high-quality finished goods. We are pleased to help Inkbit in its scale-up phase and welcome it as the newest member of the PVP portfolio.”

