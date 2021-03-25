US Air Force to deploy three Inkbit Vista multi-material 3D printing platforms through $1.7m contract

× Expand Inkbit open

Inkbit is to build three 3D printing systems after being awarded a Small Business Innovation Research contract for $1.7m by the United States Air Force (USAF).

The contract comes just weeks after Inkbit announced the launch of its closed-loop feedback Vista 3D printing platform and will see three machines, among the first commercial systems to be built by Inkbit, installed at USAF bases across the country. It represents a continuation of the US Department of Defence’s investment in 3D printing technology, after also working with Xerox, Desktop Metal, Essentium, GE Additive and Optomec.

Inkbit Vista is supported by the company’s proprietary Vision-Controlled Jetting solution and multi-material design software, with Inkbit believing it to be capable of ‘bridging the gap’ between prototyping and full-scale production. Its real-time and in-process voxel-level control helps to ensure reliability, while it is also capable of depositing 2.75 litres of material per hour at accuracies down to tens of microns. Vista can also process four materials at once, allowing users to produce parts made up of three different build materials, with the other supporting the part during the print.

The USAF’s interest in Inkbit’s 3D printing technology builds upon work funded by Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop the company’s proprietary vision system. Inkbit will now build and deliver three Vista platforms, with the first set to be deployed by the Texas National Guard.

“The Texas National Guard is proud to be the leader in adopting additive manufacturing into the National Guard. We are excited to take the technology developed by agencies like DARPA to initiate expeditionary parts production efforts that will greatly reduce costs across the force,” commented Lt. Col. Alex Goldberg, Chief Innovation Officer, Texas Air National Guard.

“We are thrilled to be awarded this substantial contract from the United States Air Force,” added Davide Marini, co-founder and CEO of Inkbit. “We are at an inflection point in our business where the technology is undoubtedly making a difference in how additive manufacturing is used to create materials that are appropriate for end-use, pass quality assurance standard, and reduce general production costs from legacy systems. We are looking forward to working with the USAF and are excited to make a difference with additive manufacturing.”

