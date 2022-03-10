Laxxon Medical's 3D screen printing tech for structured tablets attracts Evonik investment

× Expand Laxxon Medical/ Evonik Evonik Venture Capital investiert in das amerikanische Start-up Laxxon Medical. Das im Bundesstaat Nevada ansässige Start-up hat eine 3D-Siebdrucktechnologie entwickelt, mit der strukturierte Tabletten herstellt werden können. Sie ermöglicht eine kontrollierte Freisetzung von pharmazeutischen Wirkstoffen über einen längeren Zeitraum hinweg. Zugleich können mehrere Inhaltsstoffe in einer Tablette kombiniert werden. Für eine zielgenaue Abgabe der Wirkstoffe in den neuartigen Tabletten sorgen Polymere von Evonik.----Evonik Venture Capital is investing in the American start-up Laxxon Medical. Based in the state of Nevada, the start-up has developed a 3D screen-printing technology that can be used to produce structured tablets. It enables controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients over a longer period of time. At the same time, several ingredients can be combined in one tablet. Polymers from Evonik ensure precise delivery of the active ingredients in the novel tablets.

Evonik Venture Capital has invested in a Nevada-based company that has developed a 3D screen printing technology for the manufacture of structured tablets.

The structured tablets that Laxxon Medical is able to develop provide a controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients over time, with multiple ingredients able to be combined into one pill. Laxxon Medical utilises Evonik’s specialised polymers to ensure targeted delivery of the active ingredients in the novel tablets and has now also received investment from the polymers company.

With Laxxon’s 3D screen printing technology, the inner structure of a pill can have alternate layers of active ingredients and inert layers, which allows for several doses of the drug to be released over time. Multiple drugs could also be layered on top of each other to combine multiple drugs into one. Another benefit of the technology, per Laxxon, is the speed which is said to make mass production more feasible.

Evonik has decades of experiences working with drug delivery systems, with a particular proficiency in the production of excipients, an inactive substance that serves as the vehicle for a drug. These polymers can be designed to serve as a coating for tablets which allow the reactive ingredient to be released immediately after being swallowed or over a period of time. Evonik says that by working with Laxxon it will be able to accelerate its activities in the drug delivery market, which it believes is becoming more ‘high-precision and increasingly targeting specific patient groups.’

“This technology is great for patients. We expect fewer side effects from a more controlled drug delivery and having fewer pills reduces the risk of forgetting doses during the day,” commented Bernhard Mohr, Head of Evonik Venture Capital. “We are pleased to support innovation that brings real benefits to people and their health.”

“Evonik is the perfect partner to support the development of tablets with unique release properties,” added Laxxon CEO Helmut Kerschbaumer. “We are happy to have one of the world’s leading specialty chemicals companies with which we can further develop our products and at the same time commercially manufacture them.”

