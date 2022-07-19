MakerBot announces major upgrade to the CloudPrint 3D printing software system

× Expand MakerBot CloudPrint

MakerBot announced today a major upgrade to its print preparation and management solution, MakerBot CloudPrint, which was released in 2020.

The solution now includes an enhanced interface for a smoother user experience and several new upgraded features that enable users to go from CAD file to 3D-printed part faster than before.

MakerBot's CloudPrint application is a cloud-based tool that lets users prepare, print, manage and monitor 3D print jobs easily and securely from their browser. The system is used in both professional and educational settings.

The updated software now allows users to have a more efficient and seamless 3D printing workflow to help accelerate design, testing and iteration cycles.

CloudPrint 2.0 integrates cloud-based print preparation and workspace management with an enhanced user interface. New features such as the ability to import multi-body parts and automatically adjust parts for the least support material used during printing with Smart Orient.

“The secret to successful 3D printing goes beyond just the hardware and includes the full ecosystem of materials, accessories and software. The improvements we have made to MakerBot CloudPrint are designed to provide a more streamlined approach so that users can focus on other important tasks,” said Nadav Goshen, CEO at MakerBot.

Goshen continued: “CloudPrint takes the guesswork out of print preparation and workspace management. With an easy-to-use and secure workflow, CloudPrint gives users better control and management of their prints from start to finish.”

As part of the new CAD to Part Workflow, the imported multi-body parts are auto-plated on the build plate, this means users don’t have to convert their native CAD files and import them individually.

The new smart orient feature means that parts can be automatically oriented, so they use the least amount of support material during the printing process, helping to reduce print and post-processing times.

The new updates to the user interface integrate print preparation and workspace management more closely. Users can now easily toggle back and forth between the two and the latest part will automatically be saved in the print preparation part of the application, so users can easily go back and make edits.

Users can maximise their printer usage by slicing and queueing print jobs for later. Once a print is done and removed from the build plate, the next one can be started from the printer display immediately.

A user can now add a print to the queue when the material selected in the CloudPrint is different from the material in the printer. This new feature improves the workflow by allowing users to queue more prints in advance and change the materials as needed.

The updated printer detail page now includes chamber and extruder temperatures as well as the ability to add user notes to a print. A new notification tab provides a centralised location to receive notifications about the status of a printer, queue or print.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.