MakerBot announces launch of CloudPrint software to enhance 3D printing experience & productivity

× Expand MakerBot/ YouTube MakerBot CloudPrint

MakerBot has announced the launch of its next generation CloudPrint software, which has been designed to deliver a ‘seamless 3D printing experience’ for users remote or onsite.

The platform, which is compatible with MakerBot’s Method, SKETCH Classroom bundle and Replicator systems, has been designed to combat common issues associated with 3D printing, such as managing print jobs and cross-team collaboration, while also providing more advanced print preparation tools to increase productivity.

Harnessing the CloudPrint software, users are able to slice and prepare 3D prints directly from their browser, with a full-featured print preparation view that allows files to be previewed and a camera facilitating real-time monitoring, while also allowing other permitted team members to access a dashboard to track prints and generate analytical reports to gauge the performance of printers. A queueing feature helps to improve the organisation of print jobs and there are also advanced Method settings, including custom print profiles and access to the full portfolio of Method extruders and materials, for users of the four Method 3D printing systems.

MakerBot believes the new addition to its product portfolio will help to increase productivity and enhance user experience, especially in the current climate.

“We are experiencing a global phenomenon with more people working remotely than ever before,” commented Nadav Goshen, CEO at MakerBot. “Without the right tools, this can lead to a disruption in work and, ultimately, a decrease in performance. We believe that MakerBot CloudPrint is an ideal solution for individual or team collaboration from anywhere. MakerBot CloudPrint offers an all-in-one solution for users to prepare, queue, print and manage printers. [It] aims to easily adapt to your workflow, no matter how many printers you have. This solution was built with productivity in mind, and we plan to continuously improve the fastest CAD-to-part benefits of the Method platform.”

One early user of the new platform is PENSA, an industrial design and invention consulting firm who uses the MakerBot Method platform within its product design and development processes.

“Working remotely has meant a lot of changes to how we collaborate in a creative environment. While many digital tools have replaced face to face interactions, nothing xan replace working with physical prototypes,” said Marco Perry, CEO at PENSA. “MakerBot CloudPrint enables us to work with our 3D printers at a distance, removing one more barrier in the process.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.