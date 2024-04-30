MakerVerse adds free 3D printing Technology and Material Advisor tool

× Expand MakerVerse MakerVerse Tech and Material Advisor

MakerVerse has introduced a new additive manufacturing (AM) Technology and Material Advisor tool as a free add-on to its sourcing platform for industrial 3D printed parts.

The tool is designed to help users navigate the expansive landscape of 3D printing technologies and materials, and find the best fit for their project needs.

Users can instantly choose from more than 20 project requirements and properties, such as resolution, heat resistance, yield strength, and more. The Technology and Material Advisor offers material suggestions for both metals and polymers across several additive manufacturing technologies with access to data sheets showing detailed properties for nearly 40 different materials. MakerVerse says selecting the right material 'significantly reduces costs and eliminates imperfections, ensuring fully functional parts.'

“Tools like this can assist users in focusing on their core strengths, which is innovating and creating,” said Dr. Markus Seibold, CEO and co-founder of MakerVerse. “We aim to relieve users of time consuming challenges so that they can concentrate on developing new solutions and products. We take care of everything else.”

MakerVerse came out of Siemens Energy in 2022 in a joint venture initiative between ZEISS and venture capital investors, in an effort to build a digital on-demand manufacturing platform for everything from 3D printed prototypes to spare parts. Today, MakerVerse’s fully-vetted supply chain provides access to more than just AM with capabilities including CNC machining and injection moulding. Speaking to TCT at the time of launch, Seibold described MakerVerse’s intention to create “something like the Amazon for industrial 3D printing."