Markforged 3D printing technology to be distributed globally by Würth Additive Group

Würth Industry North America is expanding its distribution of Markforged’s 3D printing technology globally.

The companies began working together in March 2020, with Würth initially distributing Markforged’s metal and carbon fibre 3D printing systems throughout North America. This extension of the partnership will see Würth Additive Group, a business launched in April 2021, sell Markforged products around the world.

Among the products that Würth Additive Group will be distributing on behalf of Markforged are the Metal X 3D printing system and the Industrial and Desktop series of composite machines. The company will also provide Markforged’s cloud-based learning software and its growing portfolio of metal, composite and continuous fibre materials.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Markforged globally. As the global market leader in the sale of assembly and fastening materials, active in over 80 countries, we joined forces with Markforged to reinvent manufacturing with the Digital Forge and look forward to bringing this technology to customers looking to enable, implement and support digital supply chain solutions around the world,” commented Würth Indsutry North America CEO Dan Hill. “Our strategic supplier portfolio is a key part of our additive solutions strategy and Markforged has added proven value in North America, and we are excited to take that global.”

“We are excited to see Würth Additive Group’s deep experience and extensive global coverage and the Digital Forge’s capabilities come together to overcome global supply chain limitations with customers across the world,” added Markforged President and CEO Shai Terem. “Our technology enables some of the world’s biggest manufacturers to create digital supply chains that transcend the limitations of conventional manufacturing by fabricating robust production parts right on their own factory floors. Together with Würth, we are aiming to reinvent manufacturing on a global scale.”

