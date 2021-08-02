Markforged appoints John Howard as VP of Engineering

John Howard, Markforged VP of Engineering.

Markforged has announced the appointment of John Howard as its Vice President of Engineering.

Reporting to President and CEO Shai Terem, Howard will lead the company’s hardware engineering team, working across the carbon fibre and metal 3D printing portfolio.

Howard boasts more than 30 years of experience in engineering and product design, working to develop and launch high-volume products at Fortune 100, mid-cap and start-up companies. He spent ten years at Lab126, Amazon’s development group for the Kindle eReader, Fire TV and Echo products, and also had a decade-long stint at Apple where he managed PowerBook product design. Over the course of his career, Howard has also held senior development and engineering positions at medical device companies, such as Intuity Medical and Nektar Therapeutic, while also working with Stanford University as a consulting associate professor in mechanical design.

“I’ve spent my career creating products and platforms that deliver real value to their users’ lives,” commented Howard. “Since the launch of its first printer, Markforged’s creative approach to solving manufacturing and supply chain challenges has made it one of the additive manufacturing industry leaders. I’m looking forward to being part of this engineering team as Markforged continues to expand the reach of the Digital Forge and position itself for even more growth in the years to come.”

“At Markforged, we’re constantly innovating to ensure our customers can overcome very real manufacturing supply chain challenges,” added Terem. “John has spent more than three decades leading team dedicated to building and evolving complex platforms so that they meet both today’s and tomorrow’s needs. His creative thinking and extensive innovation skills are just what Markforged needs as we accelerate our product and roadmap and enable our customer to print whatever they imagine at the point of need.”

