Markforged Billerica Manufacturing facility achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification

× Expand Markforged

Markforged has announced its materials manufacturing facility located in Billerica, Massachusetts is International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 9001:2015 certified with TUV Rheinland of North America after meeting quality management and quality assurance standards.

The company says that the certification cements its credibility and trust as a “premier additive manufacturing partner” by streamlining the supplier audit process. The certification allows for more business-critical and production applications for Markforged, as regulated industries such as aerospace, require vendors to abide by the processes and controls reflected within ISO 9001:2015.

Markforged says that this new certification, along with its existing ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for information security management, highlights its ability to support enterprises of ‘all sizes’.

“Achieving this latest certification is a true reflection of the great manufacturing culture that has been nurtured at our Billerica facility and the overall commitment to quality and reliability that runs deep in our company’s DNA,” said Scott Kaempfe, Markforged Senior Director, Manufacturing. “We are committed to building a world-class, scalable production facility that will deliver high-value and reliable performance for our customers now and in the future.”

ISO 9001:2015 is a Quality Management Systems standard that was published in 2015 by the International Organisation for Standardisation. According to Markforged, the standard ensures an organisation demonstrates its ability to consistently provide products and services that ‘meet and enhance’ customer satisfaction and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

ISO 9001:2015 certification was also granted in December to 3DPRINTUK for its polymer 3D printed parts.

According to ISO, there are over one million companies and organizations in over 170 countries certified to ISO 9001 currently.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.