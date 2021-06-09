Markforged expands Board of Directors with the appointment of Carol Meyers

Carol Meyers.

Markforged has announced the appointment of marketing veteran Carol Meyers to its Board of Directors.

The company expects Meyers and her expertise to support its growth plans, with the appointment set to become effective once one’s acquisition of Markforged is consummated later this summer. She becomes the first female director of Markforged and the first board member with a focus on marketing.

Meyers is currently serving as a venture partner at Glasswing Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on supporting technology start-ups, and has previously held the role of Chief Marketing Officer at cybersecurity analytics company Rapid7, as well as LogMeIn Inc and Unica Corporation. She has also obtained operational and board experience through positions on the board and audit committees of Zipwhip Inc, Hear.com, Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG and MineralTree Inc. During her education, Meyers picked up a Bachelors in Science in finance from Fairfield University and graduated from the General Electric Financial Management Program.

“We are excited to welcome Carol to our Board of Directors as we focus Markforged on robust production and pursue our growth objectives,” commented Markforged President and CEO Shai Terem. “Her deep marketing expertise in go-to-market strategies and successfully scaling organisations will prove valuable as Markforged looks to grow and bring our platform to manufacturing floors around the world.”

“Markforged and The Digital Forge are transforming manufacturing with great momentum and I am excited to contribute to accelerating the company’s growth and brand awareness,” Meyers added. “This is an exciting time for the team and I look forward to working with everyone to achieve our goals.”

