Markforged FX10 3D printer designed to 'supercharge manufacturing'

× Expand Markforged Markforged FX10 industrial 3D printer

Markforged has unveiled its latest additive manufacturing system at Formnext, debuting what it believes to be “the best tool for the manufacturing floor.”

The FX10 industrial 3D printer builds on Markforged’s family of carbon fibre systems and has been designed to ‘supercharge manufacturing line productivity and profitability’ with reduced cost and lead times for point of need manufacturing.

“We engineered the FX10 to be the best tool for the manufacturing floor,” said Shai Terem, CEO of Markforged. “The FX10 allows manufacturers to slash original part replacement costs when compared to traditional methods and keep production lines running without worrying about supply chain issues or spare parts inventory. The FX10 can accelerate the digitisation of the manufacturing floor by increasing the adoption of digital inventory to build supply chain resiliency. Our customers now have the potential to save even more capital by reducing physical inventory and boosting production yields while decreasing operating costs.”

The FX10 is Markforged’s 5th generation Continuous Fiber Reinforcement (CFR) machine, and is said to deliver high print quality in a heated print chamber, and print speeds and print sizes that are up to double that of previous Markforged industrial series printers. The FX10 contains built-in, individually sealed storage bays for up to four 800cc material spools, and is able to automatically execute spool changeovers between filament storage bays during a print. Users can also reload empty spool bays without disrupting a print.

The machine features a modular architecture which can be upgraded with additional capabilities such as a printhead integrated vision module to capture detailed part images and data. Quality and inspection features including printhead-mounted optical sensors allow users to automatically verify dimensional accuracy of parts to ensure consistency and reliability, while also assessing machine health and performance. The laser micrometer in the FX10 scans parts during printing and assists with the machine’s automatic calibration.

“The FX10 is another important milestone in our mission to bring industrial production to the point of need. It enables our customers to address even more industrial applications with clear return on investment. Coupled with our Digital Source platform, we are truly starting to bring the vision of distributed manufacturing into reality,” said Terem. “The FX10 features a full suite of automation built to simplify the usage of the printer and increase adoption to build resiliency into our customers' production. When a line is down, or a tool is needed, FX10 users can simply Press Print.”