Massivit to introduce Massivit 3000 machine to additive manufacturing market at TCT 3Sixty

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies will introduce its new Massivit 3000 large-format 3D printer to the 3D printing market at this year's TCT 3Sixty event.

The Massivit 3000 printer is said to provide a more affordable, high-performance 3D printing solution that is tailored for the production of large end parts and prototypes. TCT 3Sixty will be the first additive manufacturing trade show in which Massivit will present its news machine.

In the development of the Massivit 3000, the company has sought to combine 'cutting-edge technology' with cost-effectiveness in a bid to offer 'unparalleled' large-format 3D printing capabilities at an accessible price point. The Massivit 3000 offers a print volume of 1.2 x 1.5 x 1.8 metres and harnesses the 'ultra high-speed production' capabilities of Massivit’s advanced Gel Dispensing Printing technology. With these features, Massivit believes manufacturers will be able to swiftly produce full-scale components for the marine, automotive, rail, visual communications, and theming industries.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Massivit 3000 printer to the advanced manufacturing and 3D printing arenas at TCT 3Sixty," said Erez Zimerman, CEO at Massivit. "The new printer represents a significant leap forward in large-format 3D printing technology, providing an affordable, game-changing solution for businesses and professionals seeking to unlock new possibilities in additive manufacturing."

The new printer will be introduced at Massivit’s TCT 3Sixty booth (Hall 1, Booth D20). Live demonstrations of the printer will be running throughout the event, while an array of 3D printed displays and models will also be on show, as well as a range of purpose-designed printing materials.