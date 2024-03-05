Massivit signs strategic MOU with Sika to co-market Advanced Digital Tooling Materials for Massivit 10000 Series

× Expand Massivit Massivit 10000

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies has announced a new strategic partnership with Sika Deutschland GmbH, a global specialty chemicals producer, with the aim to bring to market co-branded specialised resins for high-speed tooling applications produced on the Massivit 10000 additive manufacturing series.

Sika, founded over 100 years ago, operates in the construction and sealants industry and is engaged in the development and production of various materials for industrial purposes.

The first two co-branded materials will be launched at the JEC World tradeshow, March 5-7 2024, and will become available for use with the Massivit 10000 later in the year.

The first two materials are SikaBiresin CIM 120, am aluminium-filled, epoxy material that provides high-speed tooling for applications that require elevated temperatures, and SikaBiresin CIM 80, a cost effective material that provides high-speed production for room-temperature tooling applications.

“I am thoroughly excited about the new partnership with Sika, established with the purpose of providing an even greater range of purpose-designed materials to serve crucial market needs. We’re thrilled to offer manufacturers a winning combination of industrial-grade materials with high-speed digital technologies. We look forward to the fruits of this partnership with a trusted and leading provider of advanced materials. We look forward sharing our latest innovations with the global community at JEC World,” said Erez Zimmerman, Massivit CEO.

The Massivit 10000 system, which so far has been adopted in the automotive, marine, and consumer products industries according to the company, enables automated, high-speed tooling, custom manufacturing, and prototyping.