Massivit unveils Massivit 10000-G 3D printing platform

Massivit has unveiled the new Massivit 10000-G 3D printing system at Formnext, alongside its standard Massivit 10000 platform.

The Massivit 10000-G, like the Massivit 10000, is able to cater for a range of composite manufacturing applications, while also compatible with the company’s set of Dimengel photopolymer materials that have until now only been used with Massivit’s Gel Dispensing Printing product line. Dimengel materials are said to address essential industry requirements like flame retardancy, high-definition production and a reduction waste.

This new feature will enable users to ‘markedly expand their business services’ to include direct custom manufacturing and functional prototyping, per Massivit. The 10000-G is also said to enable tooling applications for thermoforming, resin transfer moulding, and reaction injection moudling.

In addition to the new Massivit 10000-G, the company has introduced Dimengel 400, the strongest and toughest Dimengel thermoset photopolymer to date. The company says this material is suitable for large, strong and stiff end-use parts, as well as functional prototypes and jigs and fixtures. Among its key characteristics are impact resistance and a high heat deflection temperature. It will be available with both of the company’s product lines.

“We are excited to introduce our latest large-scale 3D printing technologies designed to accelerate digital transformation in the manufacturing market. In particular, the composite manufacturing arena is steeped in labour-intensive and costly processes that are long overdue for innovation” commented Massivit 3D’s CEO, Erez Zimerman. Our aim is to facilitate far more efficient processes using industrial-grade materials to maximize the true potential of composite materials.”

Massivit is exhibiting in Hall 11.1, Stand C19.

