Materialise announces expansion to CO-AM platform with seven new technology partners at Formnext 2022

On the second day of Formnext 2022, Materialise announced that seven additional technology partners have joined the CO-AM platform.

The solutions support design and pre-printing automation, traceability, printing, and post processing for 3D printed parts. Materialise Magics has been integrated into CO-AM and offers a new workflow automation feature.

“With these new partnerships, the CO-AM community continues to grow, creating the first end-to-end software platform that offers an open ecosystem for the additive manufacturing industry,” said Bart van der Schueren, CTO of Materialise. “Collaboration is key to realise the potential of additive manufacturing and to give our customers seamless access to a full range of software tools to plan manage, and optimise every step of their 3D printing process.”

The list of technology partners who have joined the CO-AM platform since its launch in May of this year has now grown to over 10 companies.

The new partners include Trinckle, adding design automation for jigs and fixtures, Twikit, offering a “mass customisation” solution including design automation and automated order creation. Additive Marking is another new member, which enables digital traceability through automated labelling and authentication technology.

Another new partner is SLM Solutions, which offers printer connectivity with its 3D printers to monitor and document machine data, and solutions from AMT, DyeMansion, and PostProcess are now part of the CO-AM platform for automation and tracking of post-processing steps.

According to the company, the Materialise CO-AM platform offers a space for innovation and co-development to the AM industry and manufacturing companies. The platform presents an “open software architecture” that provides manufacturing companies access to multiple hardware technologies and their preferred tools from Materialise and other software developers.

One of the aims of Materialise is for the CO-AM community to co-develop end-to-end manufacturing solutions that create competitive advantages for individual companies and empower entire industries according to the company.

“End-to-end connectivity in CO-AM offers significant advantages for our partners and our customers,” said Vishal Singh, Senior Director of CO-AM. “For our partners, connecting their applications to the CO-AM platform provides them with opportunities to reach new customers more efficiently. Our customers benefit from a unified user experience throughout materialise and partners solutions.”

The integration of Magics 26, the company’s flagship data and build preparation software, into CO-AM has also been extended by Materialise. The integration is said to enhance traceability, allowing users to monitor and improve AM processes throughout the workflow, from data preparation through design iterations to the final printed part, according to Materialise.

“The deep integration and workflow automation feature of Magics in CO-AM creates a digital thread between data and build preparation and the overall AM workflow,” said Egwin Bovyn, Product Line Manager of Magics 3D Print Suite at Materialise. “This is an important step to enable data management across all technologies within CO-AM. It will allow users to reduce production costs and scale AM operations more efficiently.”

Demonstrations of both the CO-AM platform and Magics 26 will be taking place at the Materialise booth, Hall 12.1, C139, during Formnext this week in Frankfurt.

