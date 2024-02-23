Materialise launches complete digital workflow for TMJ implants

× Expand Materialise Personalized TMJ implant rendering

Materialise has launched its Personalized TMJ Total Arthroplasty System to treat patients requiring total temporomandibular joint (TMJ) arthroplasty.

Described a ‘completely personalised solution’ that combines implants, guides, and digital planning, the system is said to provide a unique treatment for patients facing severe complications that require a joint replacement where the skull and jawbone meet.

It starts with a CT scan of the patient and their dental information. The treating physician then works with a Materialise clinical engineer to plan the surgery and device design. Materialise then manufactures the personalised implant and delivers to the surgeon ready for surgery. The entire solution is sourced from Materialise, making it compatible with the company’s existing personalised cranio-maxillofacial (CMF) solutions, which were bolstered by the launch of dedicated medical 3D printing facility in the U.S. last August.

“Our TMJ Total Arthroplasty System provides a completely personalised solution. It allows the seamless transfer of the virtual preoperative surgical plan to the operation room, enabling the functional reconstruction of the temporomandibular joint,” said Maarten Zandbergen, Market Manager CMF at Materialise. “This comprehensive solution offers clinicians full support for this complex procedure. It truly facilitates personalised treatment by providing a complete system including virtual planning software and clinical engineering support, as well as surgical guides, screws, and the implant itself.”

The Belgian 3D printing leader says a clinical study carried out with patients who have already received the prosthesis showed an accurate implant placement reported in 97% of cases, and improved quality of life, pain levels, satisfaction, and eating ability compared to pre-surgery. The TMJ Total Arthroplasty System is currently available to surgeons in Europe, the UK, and Brazil.

Martijn Orye, CMF Market Specialist added: “Personalised solutions are becoming the primary choice for more challenging or complex cases such as TMJ replacements. Our complete solution streamlines and speeds up what used to be a slow personalisation process with other providers.”