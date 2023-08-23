Materialise opens new medical 3D printing facility to bring care closer to U.S. patients

× Expand Materialise

Materialise has announced the opening of a new medical 3D printing facility in the United States, which the company says will accelerate the delivery of patient-specific medical implants to patients in the country. Materialise says that surgeons are increasingly embracing 3D printing solutions as they recognise the “added value” it brings to personalised patient care.

The facility, located in Plymouth, Michigan, will specialise in the 3D printing of personalised titanium cranio-maxillofacial (CMF) implants. CMF implants are used for facial reconstructive surgery. Until now, Materialise manufactured titanium CMF implants solely at its 3D printing facility in Belguim.

With a dedicated metal 3D printing facility in the US, Materialise can respond to suregons needs with greater reliability says the company, as well as reducing delivery time of implants to hospitals.

“With the opening of our new metal 3D printing centre in the U.S., we bring personalised care closer to U.S. patients,” said Brigitte de Vet, Vice President of Medical at Materialise. “The power of 3D printing paired with our three decades of experience in 3D planning and medical manufacturing, allows us to accelerate the delivery of personalised medical implants. We take pride in leading the charge to revolutionise patient-specific care and with our dedicated facility in Michigan we further enhance personalised care in the United States.”

Materialise says that the advent of technologies such as 3D printing and advanced visualisation techniques has transformed personalised patient care. The company says that with 3D printing leading to more predictable and accurate surgical outcomes, surgeons are increasingly adopting the technology as part of their medical practices to bring personalised care closer to patients, and reduce overall costs.

× Expand Materialise

Read more:

Materialise VP Bryan Crutchfield: 'We talk about the slow revolution, but 3D printing is really turning a corner into manufacturing.'

Materialise places focus on digital thread with new Magics updates

Materialise and Vuzix collaborate to create 3D printed smart eyewear