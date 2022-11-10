Mechnano’s Formula1 ESD-safe 3D printing resin approved for Asiga printers

× Expand Mechnano Formula1 ESD-safe resin

Asiga, a 3D printing equipment manufacturing company, has approved Mechnano’s Formula1 ESD-safe resin for use on all Asiga printers. Formula1 is an additive manufacturing resin that leverages the power of Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs) to deliver isotropic static dissipative properties to 3D printed parts.

According to Mechnano, the resin does this without compromising mechanical performance and with zero carbon sloughing. The company’s proprietary technology, MechT, detangles and separates CNTs, then disperses them into a Masterbatch to be used for increasing performance in additive manufacturing materials.

The resulting “discrete” tubes can be tailored to specific mechanical property requirements and deliver previously unattainable enhancements such as a 50% increase in tensile strength, 200% increase in toughness, or 850% increase in tear resistance.

Mechnano says that unlike poor performance from other ESD resins, MechT provides improved mechanical properties and is also unique in ensuring homogenous electrical properties. The nano engineered dispersions eliminate the resin-only domains which act as insulating islands found elsewhere, which according to Mechnano ensures the achievement of 100% ESD coverage with precise ESD values.

“The ability to 3D print ESD-safe parts presents substantial opportunities for industries such as aerospace, defence, and electronics manufacturing,” said Mechnano President Bryce Keeler. “We look forward to Asiga customers experiencing the advantages of Mechnano nanoengineered materials, and we’re excited to see the innovation Formula1 will unlock.”

According to Mechano, it is the first company to fabricate parts with carbon nanotubes using vat photopolymerisation systems to achieve static-dissipative properties or improve impact, tear-resistance, and tensile performance. The company states that the technology is backed by over a decade of research and development, and currently has over 120 issued and pending patents.

