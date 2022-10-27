Mechnano’s MechT selected by Nexa3D for 3D printing of static-dissipative parts

× Expand Mechnano Parts printed with the xESD resin

Nexa3D has released an ESD-safe resin for the fabrication of static-dissipative parts, powered by Mechnano’s MechT.

According to Nexa3D and Mechnano, the new resin provides an innovative and cost-effective solution for fabricating high-resolution, static-dissipative parts required in a multitude of electronics applications, as well as on the factory floor when handling critical electronics components.

The companies believe that the xESD answers the demand for rapid production and prototyping. It allows users to create custom jigs, fixtures, grippers, assembly aides, and enclosures in hours, according to Nexa3D, without the risk of ESD damage to high-value electronic components.

The xESD is a rigid photoplastic material, which uses Mechnano’s proprietary MechT technology to create a stable carbon nanotube dispersion, which the company says delivers optimal static-dissipative performance and isotropic mechanical properties, which are required by the electronics manufacturing industry.

Mechnano says that the MechT technology allows detangled and separated carbon nanotubes to be dispersed throughout an additive manufacturing material without re-clumping. Mechnano also says that the resulting discrete tubes can be tailored to specific performance, such as a 50% increase in tensile strength, 200% increase in toughness, or 850% increase in tear resistance.

“Nexa3D’s new xESD provides an extremely valuable additive manufacturing solution for electronics applications and manufacturing,” said Mechnano President Bryce Keeler. “We’re excited MechT is now available on Nexa3D printers, and we look forward to working with them in the future on resins that answer the needs of additional industries.”

Mechnano claims to be the first company to fabricate parts with carbon nanotubes using vat photopolymerisation systems to achieve static-dissipative properties or improve impact, tear resistance, and tensile performance. The product is over a decade’s worth of research and development according to the company.

Mechnano first introduced its carbon nanotubes in April of 2021.

