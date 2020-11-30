Sinterit launches PA11 ESD material for Lisa PRO SLS 3D printing platform

× Expand Sinterit ESD material PA11

Sinterit has announced the launch of a PA11 ESD material for its Lisa PRO Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) 3D printing platform.

It represents the seventh material released by Sinterit, making its portfolio for small-format SLS systems the broadest on the market. Other materials offered by Sinterit include PA12 Smooth, PA11 Onyx, TPE, and three flexible grades.

The PA11 ESD material boasts heat resistance and electrostatic discharge properties, making it suitable for application in electronic casings, test fixtures for electronics and fixtures requiring electrostatic dissipation. Materials with these capabilities are able to be processed on the Lisa PRO thanks to its nitrogen chamber, per the company, who are working to further expand the materials portfolio for its small-format SLS machines.

“Altogether, there are seven different materials, but we are still developing new ones,” commented Konrad Głowacki, co founder and Chief Business Development Officer. “The new PA11 ESD, bio-sourced from castor oil is our new proposition dedicate to the electronics and automotive industry. ESD safe material with better thermal properties and dimension stability was something our clients asked for, and now we are glad to deliver it.”

Sinterit’s new PA11 ESD material rounds off a significant year for Sinterit, who moved ‘beyond the start-up phase’ with its move to a bigger HQ in March and, one month later, unveiled the Sinterit ATEX Vacuum Cleaner with Cyclone Separator, Sandblaster XL and Sinterit Platform to support the printing and post-processes of the Lisa systems.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.