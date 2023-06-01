Mimaki full-colour 3D printer to be showcased at TCT 3Sixty with partner R A Smart

× Expand Mimaki Mimaki 3DUJ-2207

Mimaki authorised partner, R A Smart, is set to present the Mimaki 3DUJ-2207 full colour 3D printer at TCT 3Sixty 2023, taking place June 7 and 8 at the NEC in Birmingham, England. Accompanied by an array of samples, the compact and scalable solution will be presented at the Mimaki/R A Smart stand, located at booth number F59 near the South Stage.

The 3DUJ-2207, Mimaki’s latest full-colour 3D printer, utilises UV-curing inkjet technology, and is used for applications ranging from product prototyping to industrial design applications such as medical and architectural modelling. The machine is also used for producing small-scale models for design offices and education settings, as well as collectible gaming figures according to Mimaki.

“The Mimaki 3DUJ-22207 offers a creatively exciting solution for 3D printing, with its ability to accurately reproduce work in up to 10,000,000 colours,” said Alex Mighall, Product and Marketing Manager at R A Smart. “Visitors to TCT 3Sixty will be able to view a broad array of impressive samples produced on this machine and its larger stablemate, the Mimaki 3DUJ-553.”

Mimaki’s printer features a compact footprint coupled with a 203 x 203 x 76mm build space, which the company says makes it ideal for office and education environments. The company says the solution represents a step forward for detailing and post processing, with the combination of its full-colour capabilities and water-soluble support enabling ‘fine detail to be printed in vibrant colour’.

Mimaki says that the durable results also remove breakage risks associated with manual cleaning, painting, and finishing. The printer can be used with Mimaki’s clear resin, which can be utilised alone or mixed with colours to achieve different levels of transparency.

You can register for TCT 3Sixty here.