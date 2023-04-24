Modix set to introduce new line of affordable, large-format 3D printers at RAPID + TCT 2023

× Expand Modix

Modix has announced that it is introducing a prototype of its new printer, the Modix CORE-60, at RAPID + TCT 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The printer is the first of a new line of products designed to meet the needs of low-budget customers, such as artists and young start-ups according to the company.

Modix says that the CORE-60 features a print volume of 600 x 600 x 600 mm, and will be available for 3,500 USD. The current offering from the company at that size, the Modix BIG-60, is currently offered at a starting price point of 4,900 USD and is designed for industrial applications and advanced printing with IDEX technology, and a more robust motion system and frame.

Modix says the new printer features Core XY kinematics, which means one less motor and lightweight gantry in compared to cartesian designs according to the company. Other features in the new design include: CAN bus, a digital communication to print head controller eliminates expensive and heavy wires; Input shaper, print quality improvement as vibrations are minimised by utilising an accelerometer; a lightweight yet powerful extruder that will further reduce vibrations and improve print quality; smaller printer exterior dimensions that result in lower shipping costs; V-wheels, polycarbonate wheels as a default motion system, with HiWin rails offered as an upgrade.

Shachar Gafni, Modix CEO said: “Modix continues its journey to become a market leader with both technology and offering by releasing an additional set of cutting-edge technologies and a new line of printers that address the needs of an additional market segment.”

Modix CCO John Van El said: “Rapid show is a great opportunity to show our best-selling products in the North American market and strengthen relationships with our partners.”

Modix

Modix has also announced new add-ons for its “BIG” line of printers: Closed-loop motion system, to prevent layer shifts and allow shigher printing speed; input shaper, an accelerometer on the print head reducing vibrations and improving print quality; griffin XL print head, to print faster by depositing more than 0.5kg per hour; remote control, including a workstation and a set of cameras for monitoring and control; “spaghetti detector” software, which prevents print head damage and reduces filament waste; and a filament dryer device that can try two spools of 5kg each, or one 8kg spool.

The company says the printer is expected to be available towards the third quarter of 2023.