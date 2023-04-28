Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team chooses Roboze as 3D printing technology partner

× Expand Roboze

Italian 3D printing company Roboze has been chosen by the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team as its technology partner for the 2023, 2024, and 2025 seasons. According to Roboze, additive manufacturing is increasingly becoming a strategic process for MotoGP development and engineering teams.

Michele Gadda, Engineering Manager at Yamaha Motor Racing said: “Roboze ARGO 500 allows us to produce components in carbon and with materials resistant to very high temperatures. For our technical team it was a real breakthrough. We have already tested and had very satisfactory results. Reducing weights and production times, guaranteeing compliance with test deadlines, give us the opportunity to express the ingenuity and skills of our technicians.”

Roboze says the capabilities of its 3D printing technology allow for the printing of parts in lightweight materials that can replace metal parts, which optimises the aerodynamics of the bike. The company says that in MotoGP, eroding hundredths of a second can make a difference on the podium.

“The challenge for achieving unprecedented performance is what drives the Roboze team every day to evolve 3D printing technology. Partnerships with innovative players like Yamaha fuel our spirit and enable us to accelerate our insights directly on the field. We are ready to mark a further step in 3D printing for the production of motorsport components,” said Alessio Lorusso.

Roboze says that “evolution and passion” are the priorities that have always marked the history of innovation in the motorcycling sector aimed at obtaining maximum performance to achieve the best results. The company says that during recent years, the sector has “pioneered and promoted” innovative technological solutions.

In March 2023, Roboze was also selected by ARES Modena to apply 3D printing to the production of custom-made cars and motorcycles.