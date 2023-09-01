Multistation signs multiple new commercial partnerships to distribute 3D printing tech and materials in France

× Expand Multistation

Multistation, a service provider and technology company for digital and additive manufacturing has announced three new commercial partnerships in France. Italian company Caracol, Polish company 3D Lab, and Luxembourg-based Euro-Composites will have their products distributed by Multistation throughout the nation.

Caracol says that Multistation will play a ‘key role’ in the distribution and expansion of its integrated robotic 3D printing solutions in the French market. Caracol offers additive manufacturing solutions to companies in the automotive, aerospace, marine and energy industries.

Having developed its own large-scale robotic 3D printing system, with a patented thermoplastic pellet extrusion head and proprietary algorithms, Caracol machines produce parts with complex geometries according to the company, with a variety of composite and recycled materials. Caracol supports its customers from its Milan-based production centre, which is equipped with 12 systems.

For 3D Lab, Multistation will distribute its ATO Lab Plus and ATO Noble machines in France. ATO atomisers produced by 3D Lab use a ‘revoluitonary’ process for creating highly spherical metallic powders according to the company.

ATO technology uses ultrasonic vibrations to break a molten metal into small droplets that quickly solidify into metal powder under an inert gas protective atmosphere. The size of the metal powder produced is affected by the ultrasonic frequency used, with higher frequencies producing smaller particles and lower frequencies producing larger particles.

3D Lab says that the principle advantage of the ATO machines is the size, as it can fit in a laboratory, and the capacity to produce small batches to an affordable price.

For Euro-Composites, a materials company that targets markets such as civil and military worldwide aviation, space, defence, rail and small SMEs, will have its materials distributed by Multistation in France. Euro-Composites says it offers materials that are suited to components that have design oriented, high strength structural elements. The materials offered by the company include: Nomex, Kevlar, fibreglass, carbon, aluminium, Twaron, Dyneema, and ceramic matrix composite.

Yannick Loisance, CEO of Multistation said: “We are more and more involved in many projects linked to load weight and the agreement with Euro-Composites is an important step of our approach in this market.”

In March 2023, Multistation also announced a distribution agreement with with BigRep, a developer of Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) large format 3D printing systems for the French market.