Multistation set to represent BigRep in French 3D printing market

× Expand BigRep BigRep Pro BigRep Pro

Multistation SAS, a French engineering company specialising in digital and additive manufacturing, has signed a distribution agreement with BigRep, a developer of Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) large format 3D printing systems.

BigRep, which offers FFF 3D printing solutions for parts up to one square metre, has announced that Multistation will play an essential role in the distribution and expansion of its large-format 3D printers in the French market.

Its product range includes the STUDIO, which has a print volume of 1000 x 500 x 500 mm, the BigRep ONE, with a volume of 1005 x 1005 x 1005 mm, and the PRO, with a volume of 1020 x 970 x 985 mm. Each machine is available with either single or dual extrusion capabilities.

Yannick Loisance, CEO of Multistation said: “BigRep perfectly supplies our range of ‘large scale’ non-metal 3D printers, which have reached technology readiness level 9 (TRL 9) as a result of various industrial ranges.”

Multistation will take charge of maintenance fees for tens of machines already in use in France and will supply consumables and replacement parts.

“We have found in Multistation a skilled partner who knows BigRep applications very well and is well-established in our essential markets,” said Sebastian Lange, Sales Manager of BigRep.

In 2022, BigRep announced the launch of a new Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, designed to automate the workflow for 3D printed jigs, fixtures, and manufacturing aids.

Multistation already provides services to large corporations such as Renault, Peugeot, Safran, Airbus, SNCF, Cartier in France, in North Africa, and in various other countries around the world.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.