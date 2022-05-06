BigRep launches SaaS solution for automated development of 3D printed jigs & fixtures

× Expand BigRep

BigRep has announced the launch of a new Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that has been designed to automate the workflow for 3D printed jigs, fixtures and manufacturing aids.

The company will demonstrate the capabilities of BigRep FLOW at the upcoming RAPID + TCT event in Detroit. It is the latest development within BigRep's product portfolio after enhancements to its PRO and ONE 3D printers and the integration of Teton Simulation's SmartSlice offering were announced in November.

BigRep FLOW harnesses a customised app to produce ready-to-use tooling based on user-defined benchmarks and qualifications, while also giving users access to a collection of sample apps for the production of transporters, storage dividers, shadow boards and customised trays. All design configurations are optimised for ‘3D printing speed and success, plus reduced material costs’ per BigRep.

The SaaS solution works by users logging into their BigRep FLOW account, selecting a custom or sample app in the App Library and then uploading a 3D file of their existing part. BigRep FLOW will then generate the custom fixture and the user can either order their printed tools or start production on their in-house BigRep machine. With this solution, BigRep says printable tools that meet benchmarks and qualifications for real-world use can be produced in a simpler way, in significantly less time. The cloud-based interface means custom tools can easily be configured, with design changes calculated in real-time with instant visualisation, and without the user requiring extensive experience in 3D printing or CAD software.

“We are very excited to launch BigRep FLOW, our advanced workflow automation software, making it very easy to configure and produce the factory tooling needed on the production floor faster and cheaper,” commented BigRep Managing Director Dr Sven Thate. “With FLOW, we support our manufacturing clients with the customisation of their operations to outpace the competition. Our vision is to offer end-to-end solutions for our users. FLOW can be used with a qualified printing service to turn an idea or a need into a printed solution. If speed is even more of the essence, it turns our large-format 3D printers into connected jig and fixture workstations and more.”

BigRep will showcase its BigRep FLOW solution at RAPID + TCT between May 17-19 on Booth 3110.

