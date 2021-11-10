BigRep integrates Teton Simulation SmartSlice into large-format 3D printers

× Expand Teton Simulation

BigRep and Teton Simulation have partnered to integrate the latter’s SmartSlice technology into the former’s large-format extrusion-based 3D printing offering.

The companies have aligned to ‘bring the benefits of performance requirements-based validation and print parameter optimisation’ to large-format 3D printing systems. BigRep currently offers several large-format 3D printers, including the BigRep Pro launched in November 2018 and the STUDIO G2 launched in May 2019.

Teton Simulation initially made its SmartSlice software, which has been designed to help optimise the slicing and preparation of 3D printing files, available to Ultimaker users last year, before also collaborating with the likes of BCN3D and Stratasys. It has now sought to partner with BigRep to help users build confidence in their large-format 3D printing operations, ensuring parts meet functional and performance requirements.

Currently working with BigRep materials like PRO HT and HI-TEMP CF, BigRep users will now be able to quickly define load cases for parts and validate the as-printed performance against the mechanical limits of the material, as well as against part deflections. The companies will preview the integration at Formnext in BigRep’s stand (Hall 12.1, Booth F01).

“We are excited to work with Teton Simulation and explore the possibilities of their advanced FEM technology,” commented Dr Sven Thate, Managing Director of BigRep. “We are convinced their industry-standard design verification will boost large-format FDM usage even in the most load-critical applications. We also see the possibilities of their load based design optimisation to deliver significant time and materials savings and make FDM usage on industrial level easier than ever.”

“Teton Simulation is excited to announce our collaboration with BigRep to bring the power of SmartSlice to large format prints,” added Teton Simulation CEO Doug Kenik. “BigRep’s ability to create high-quality, production-level parts at such a large scale provides a great opportunity to reduce material waste, increase efficiency and save project costs. And with BigRep BLADE slicer software, we have the perfect vehicle to harvest the full power of SmartSlice, bringing significant benefits to the users.”

