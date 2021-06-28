Teton Simulation joins Stratasys GrabCAD Software Partner Program

Teton Simulation has joined Stratasys’ GrabCAD Software Partner Program, making SmartSlice the first software to utilise the new GrabCAD DFAM Software Development Kit.

SmartSlice will be released as a plug-in to GrabCAD Print to make it easier for users to perform validation and optimisation of print parameters for FDM 3D printing. It follows Teton Simulation’s launch of SmartSlice as an integration into Ultimaker’s Cura platform last year.

Teton Simulation has brought SmartSlice to market to support users of FDM 3D printing in the validation and optimisation of print parameters. The software is able to automatically identify the best print profiles to ensure that the best performance and manufacturing efficiency is achieved with significantly fewer iterations. By joining the GrabCAD Software Partner Program, both companies believe users of Stratasys 3D printing technology will be more confident that parts meet functional and performance requirements, print as fast as possible and minimise material waste thanks to SmartSlice.

“Teton Simulation’s vision is to have SmartSlice offered to a multitude of customers within their software of choice. We have developed SmartSlice to be slicer agnostic, working with our hardware partners to integrate SmartSlice into their software offerings. Being able to validate as-printed performance, and minimise print times and material use all within the user’s current workflow is at the core of our strategy,” commented Teton Simulation CEO Doug Kenik. “We are excited to announce that one of our next line of offerings outside of Ultimaker Cura will be with Stratasys, as their first 'Design for Additive Manufacturing' Software Partner. Stratasys is the global leader in polymer additive manufacturing, and we see a very large opportunity to help their customers design better parts, faster using our SmartSlice technology within GrabCAD Print. As additive manufacturing continues to push into production workflows through machine and material innovations, software will help to drastically reduce cycle times and instil confidence that the printed part will function as desired. Stratasys’ commitment to develop a software ecosystem which enables their customers to be successful is a signal that the market is ready, and that Teton Simulation’s SmartSlice is a key piece of technology to help push the industry forward.”

“Our focus is on making it easier for advanced manufacturing initiatives to integrate 3D printing on the factory floor for maximum productivity,” added Paul Giaconia, Vice President of Software Products for Stratasys. “One of the keys to scaling 3D printing into production is to make it easy for engineers and designers to create and validate digital product designs using their CAD and simulation tools where additive manufacturing could provide the best solution. Adding Teton Simulation integrated with GrabCAD Print directly solves the design-for-additive-manufacturing challenge.”

