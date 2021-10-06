BCN3D uses AstroPrint core technology to 'reinvigorate' BCN3D Cloud platform

× Expand BCN3D

BCN3D has announced a ‘complete reinvigoration’ of the BCN3D Cloud platform, leaning on the core technology of the recently acquired AstroPrint.

The new and updated web-based cloud has been developed to support companies in the scaling up of their additive manufacturing operations, ensuring 3D printing workflows are more efficient and controlled. Available in three different plans, the new BCN3D Cloud will be available from October 13th, 2021.

As BCN3D’s 3D printing offering has expanded from its initial entry-level solutions to workbench platforms and partnerships with BASF and Mitsubishi Chemical, it has also sought to advance its software solutions to match. Those efforts have resulted in the new BCN3D Cloud platform which centralises all aspects of remote printer and resource management in one place for the ‘easy implementation of a systematic workflow.’

BCN3D will make the Cloud Standard platform available to all users of the Epsilon Series and Sigma D25, with key features including the digital library, queue management, print job organisation and clustering. These features, BCN3D says, will allow users to drive the adoption of additive manufacturing in their companies, grouping printers according to different characteristics or capabilities and providing them with real-time analysis to help then take actions based on data. The Cloud Teams platform, which will be made available for €495 per year after a three-month probation period, has been designed to allow advanced organisations to administrate a departmental structure with customised roles and permissions for members. This plan also includes the Workflows feature to permit the creation of several workflows for management of the printing process from end-to-end. The Cloud Private offering, meanwhile, is an on-demand plan dedicated to corporations that require stringent privacy and security needs to be met.

The re-launch of the BCN3D Cloud platform after the acquisition of AstroPrint is just the latest developments when it comes to the software side of the company. In July, BCN3D announced the launch of its Stratos 3D printing slicing software, while it has also integrated with Teton Simulation’s SmartSlice capability and aligned with Autodesk to include its printers in Fusion 360. By revamping its Cloud platform, the company believes it is supporting its users as their application of 3D printing continues to grow.

“For BCN3D’s current clients, the integration of AM processes in their business is becoming more critical as the applications are more demanding, an indicator of the tendency is that BCN3D machines are currently printing more than 12 hours a day on average,” commented Daniel Arroyo, Chief Software Officer at BCN3D. “With such increasing printed part volumes, more people and more machine interacting, the workflow needs to be robust and seamless. To support those customer needs, the vision of BCN3D is to provide software layers that add effective value on top of hardware, closing the circle of an enterprise-level solution.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.