BCN3D acquires 3D printing software company AstroPrint

BCN3D has announced the acquisition of 3D printing software company AstroPrint, which will help to advance its current and future software offering.

The two companies entered into the acquisition agreement in April 2021 and closed the deal in July, with BCN3D believing it has obtained a ‘key technology as well as expertise for the development of its cloud solutions.’ BCN3D has said the entire AstroPrint software engineering team will be kept on and integrated with its existing software engineers as part of a team that will be headed by AstroPrint co-founder and CTO Daniel Arroyo, who becomes BCN3D’s Chief Software Officer.

Founded in 2013, AstroPrint has more than 200,000 registered users of its cloud software platform within 130 different countered. AstroPrint will remain an independent platform and will continue to develop new functionalities for its user base, while BCN3D will also integrate the company’s technology in the BCN3D Cloud. Arroyo’s software engineering team will also be tasked with developing ‘brand new products never seen before in the 3D printing industry.’

“We see this as a new chapter in our quest for offering the absolute best possible solution to clients across both hardware and software,” commented BCN3D CEO Xavier Martinez Faneca. “We are certain that this acquisition of a company with such expertise in this field will serve to boost our BCN3D printing profile to its full potential, and that the merging of our teams will undoubtedly entail countless benefits.”

“Our collaboration with BCN3D bring us the challenge and pleasure of developing more advanced solutions for BCN3D clients,” added Arroyo. “We are super excited to pair our software with BCN3D’s hardware in order to unlock tremendous value via deep hardware and software integrations and innovations.”

Having made its first ever acquisition since becoming an independent company in 2019, BCN3D will continue to explore inorganic growth opportunities as it looks to ‘develop its long-term vision of providing high-grade solutions.’

