Nano Dimension announces new chairman after all director nominees re-elected

× Expand Nano Dimension Nano Dimension's DragonFly Pro 2020.

After the re-election of all director nominees to the Nano Dimension Board at its AGM in September 2023, and the stepping down of CEO Yoav Stern from the role of Chairman, the company has announced Dr. Yoav Nissan-Cohen as the new Chairman of the Board. Yoav Stern will continue as Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Nissan-Cohen was appointed to the Nano Dimension Board in December 2022, after serving as CEO at companies such as Tower Semiconductor and Amimon.

Stern said: “We’ve considered feedback from our shareholders, as well as the recommendations of governance experts, ISS and Glass Lewis, and we have decided to make changes to our Board that we believe will evolve and enhance our corporate governance. As we move into the next phase of executing our strategic plan, separating the Chairman and CEO roles is an important step in strengthening Nano’s governance practices and increasing independent oversight by the Board.

“We remain committed to maintaining the right balance of strong and consistent leadership to guide Nano in the years ahead, while delivering value for our shareholders.”

Dr. Nissan-Cohen added: “I am confident in Nano, and I look forward to working with Yoav, my fellow Board members and the management team as we continue to execute Nano’s strategy and drive value for shareholders.”

CEO Yoav Stern announced his intention to step down from his role as Chairman prior to the September 7 AGM, as well as announcing that he would also resign as CEO if Nano’s largest shareholder Murchinson gained representation on the Board from the vote on the director nominees.

Nano Dimension, as the largest shareholder in Stratasys with 14.1% of ordinary shares in the company, announced on September 14 its intention to vote against the proposed merger with Desktop Metal.

Read more:

A complete timeline of the Stratasys + Nano Dimension + Desktop Metal + 3D Systems story (so far)

Stratasys’ largest shareholder Nano Dimension to vote against Desktop Metal merger

Nano Dimension shareholders re-elect all company director nominees at 2023 AGM

Murchinson releases investor presentation outlining "need for boardroom change" at Nano Dimension.

Nano Dimension addresses Murchinson's nominees to its Board of Directors and initiates $227.5 million share repurchase plan