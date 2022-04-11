Nano Dimension moves headquarters to Boston metropolitan area

Nano Dimension has relocated its headquarters to the Boston metropolitan area to be in closer proximity to many key early adopters of its Printed Electronics and Micro Additive Manufacturing technologies.

Those partners include the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard University and Boston University. The company will retain its presence in Sunrise, Florida, as a base for marketing, sales support, and its printing services and logistics centre.

At its new headquarters, Nano Dimension will house expanded sales operations, customer support and fabrication facilities that will be used for customer open houses and continued support for the AME Academy events and local organisations. In moving its headquarters, Nano Dimension is reinforcing its commitment to deliver more secure and environmentally friendly electronic and 3D printed devices by positioning itself within reach of a high-tech talent pool. The company has also retained Gene Howard, a PCB marketplace veteran, as a consultant, while Dana Korf, the Principal Consultant at Korf Consultancy, has become Nano Dimension’s new AME Standards Manager.

“We are excited to strengthen our presence in the nation’s academic research and technological innovation centre,” commented Sean Patterson, President of Nano Dimension USA, and Chief Revenue Officer. “Our multi-year growth initiative is dependent on being near the institutions and consortia that are already – or will soon become – our customers. Even beyond the four strategic acquisitions completed in the past year, we are expecting tremendous growth in our customer base and our staff moving forward. It is important for us to take part in the Massachusetts area's thriving professional and research ecosystem.”

