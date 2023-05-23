nano3Dprint announces partnership with Finite Space for 3D printed lunar rover

× Expand nano3Dprint/Finite Space

Next-gen additive manufacturing solutions provider nano3Dprint has announced a partnership with Finite Space, a German-based project that claims to be ‘revolutionising’ material usage and manufacturing processes in space to enable self-sustainable colonies.

The partnership will bring together nano3Dprint’s technology and 3D printing expertise with Finite Space’s goal of building a sustainable lunar economy according to the companies. Finite Space will use nano3Dprint’s A2200 multi-material electronics 3D printer to produce a moon rover, additional rover parts and other tools for the space exploration team.

“nano3Dprint is the most flexible electronics 3D printing solution,” said Tobias Patzer, Finite Space Design Lead. “We saw that NASA had published research demonstrating advancements made with nano3Dprint printers, making the company a natural choice for this collaboration.”

The first phase of the project will involve 3D printing a rover that will measure just over three feet long and will utilise metals, silicon, and recycled plastics according to nano3Dprint, all of which can be sourced on the moon.

Patzer added: “A key capability of the A2200 is the flexibility we have in material choice and quality. For example, the demo design will include a cargo bay and tool slot, which could be integrated with a plow, drill or robotic manipulator. Additional capabilities will be added as the project progresses.”

The A2200 is roughly the size of a microwave according to the company, and can be transported to space and produce tools and other parts on demand. The company says a space-based printer also reduces both resupply missions and the amount of supplies necessary for astronauts to bring into space.

Ramsey Stevens, nano3Dprint CEO said: “We need space for daily life; we rely on it for GPS, weather forecasts, satellite images and more. Continuing space exploration provides invaluable guidance for researchers and scientists to identify new resources and expand their understanding of the solar system. We look forward to seeing how Finite Space will further space exploration with the utilisation of this new rover.”