Nano3Dprint launches B3300 dual-dispensing 3D printer

× Expand nano3Dprint nano3Dprint B3300

Nano3Dprint, a ‘next-generation’ additive manufacturing solutions provider, has announced the launch of its B3300 dual-dispensing 3D printer.

The B3300 is able to produce objects such as medical devices, wearables, batteries, solar and other functional electronics with embedded circuitry.

The dual material dispensing system can print two different materials together to build combined material prints. The company says that the B3300 will expand users’ range of printing materials, from gold and silver to UV curable polymers and silicone. Full 3D patterns may be printed onto any substrate and combine materials.

A wide viscosity range enables use of highly conductive inks in the B3300. Functional inks and pastes may be printed down to 8 mils trace width. The company also says that the printer has the ability to quickly print thick layers with high viscosity multi-materials in a single pass, which results in turnkey electronics items ready for use.

“The B3300 3D printer is a great solution for a wide range of applications. It can print wearables with embedded conductors, cell phone parts with internal antennas and electronics devices with internal sensors,” said Gretta Perlmutter, Product Success Manager, Nano3Dprint. “It allows for incorporating sensors, strain gauges, heaters, complex antenna geometries and optical components in a 3D print and provides manufacturing solutions for the medical, agriculture and solar industries, and general consumer electronics.”

Nano3Dprint believes that the new system is set to 'revolutionise' the electronics 3D printing industry.

Perlmutter added: “New combinations of materials difficult to print together, like silicone and gold or dielectrics with semiconductors, can now easily be printed in combination with the B3300.”

The B3300 features a video inspection system that allows users to monitor their progress in real time with a computer to ensure an error-free high-resolution design print with accurate layer height, surface finishing, tolerance and roundness. The B3300 3D electronics printer is compatible with SD cards and flash drives for direct printing, and the company says that it is small enough to fit on a desktop.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.