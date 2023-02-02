nano3Dprint technology to be used to develop integrated microcontroller systems for sensor-embedded healthcare devices

× Expand nano3Dprint nano3Dprint B3300

nano3Dprint’s 3D printing technologies will be utilised to build integrated microcontroller systems for sensor-embedded devices that will benefit children served by the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children (LuskinOIC).

It comes after the additive manufacturing firm entered into a collaboration with the UCLA Health Billi Research Lab, which is supported by LuskinOIC.

Harnessing nano3Dprint’s B3300 Dual-Dispensing 3D Printer, devices currently under development include scoliosis braces, Ponseti braces and smart casts.

Through its smart cast project, the Billi Research Lab will look to deliver real-time details about the fracture healing process to provide early warning of compartment syndrome. Compartment syndrome sees swelling inside a cast limit blood flow to the limb and causing tissue necrosis. The B3300 machine will be used to 3D print the smart cast’s electronic package, including sensors that are printed directly on supports easily embeddable in the cast structure. These printed sensors and circuits will facilitate the intelligent distribution of battery and wiring to eliminate the need for external wiring and obtrusive components.

A similar system could also be made for the Ponseti brace, with an electronics bar implemented to connect the shoes, while similar electronics could be integrated into the ribs of an advanced scoliosis brace.

“We’re looking forward to utilising nano3Dprint’s B3300 Dual-Dispensing 3D Printer to further our research and development of wearables, fusion sensors and smart textiles,” commented Dr Fabrizio Billi, Director of the Musculoskeletal Devices and Technologies Development Group. “Current additive technologies are not versatile enough to allow us to build the complex, multi-functional devices required to provide modern and truly disruptive healthcare.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with Dr Billi as he pioneers new medical devices to enhance patient care,” added Ramsey Stevens, nano3Dprint CEO. “One of our primary objectives is to improve research and development via multi-material 3D printing that ultimately leads to improvements across many sectors.”

Moving forward, there are also plans to explore the 3D printing of sensors directly on living tissues like bone, cartilage, tendons, and skin in a process that already ‘has shown promise.’

“Monitoring mechanical and physiological parameters directly on the tissue would allow our team to significantly advanced our understanding of health status and tissue response to treatment,” said Dr Billi. “More importantly, they will be able to obtain the necessary biofeedback to move from developing therapeutic devices to developing theranostic devices.”

