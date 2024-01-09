NCMT signs distribution agreement in the UK and Ireland with metal 3D printing company Tritone Technologies

× Expand Tritone Technologies

NCMT Limited has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Tritone Technologies, a 3D printing company specialising in metal and ceramic applications.

The partnership, which expands Tritone’s presence in the UK and Ireland, will enable NCMT to transition from conventional machining solutions to “cutting-edge” AM solutions according to the companies.

Jonathan Smart, Managing Director at NCMT said: “We are excited to start our partnership with Tritone Technologies, seeing them as the owners of a groundbreaking technology poised to influence the AM market in the coming years. As a company renowned for its commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology, this strategic move positions NCMT at the forefront of industrial advancement.”

Smart continued: “We are now entering the AM sector, elevating our capabilities to meet the evolving demands of modern industry. The integration of Tritone’s advanced MoldJet technology not only diversifies our company’s portfolio but also solidifies its position as a leader in shaping the future of precision engineering and manufacturing.”

Tritone has two 3D printing systems currently in the market, the Dominant and the Dim, both based on the company’s MoldJet technology. MoldJet is a powder-free AM system that the company says enables production of high-quality metal and ceramic parts at an industrial speed.

The technology is designed for producing a large quantity of high-density parts with complex geometries, and allows for a “quick and easy” changeover between a range of metals and ceramics for the manufacturing of parts of different shapes and sizes, and for different applications says Tritone.

“We are delighted to join forces with NCMT in a strategic partnership, emphasising Tritone’s commitment to advancing AM on a global scale,” says Omer Sagi, VP Products and Business Development at Tritone. “The decision by NCMT to embrace Tritone’s MoldJet technology as their gateway into the AM Market is a testament to the innovation and transformative capabilities of our technology. Together we eagerly anticipate pushing the boundaries of manufacturing excellence and shaping the future of industrial production.”