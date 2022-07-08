Sculpteo and Daniel Robert Orthopedic launch bio-sourced 3D printed device that could 'revolutionise lives of millions'

× Expand Example of one of the orthopedic devices

3D printing and digital manufacturing provider Sculpteo has announced a partnership with Daniel Robert Orthopedic, a leader in technical orthopedics. Together they are launching the first fully customisable orthosis made from a bio-sourced and recyclable material.

Thanks to the benefits of 3D printing, the partnership between the two companies can create light, breathable and flexible products using Polyamide 11 (PA11), made from castor oil. Products can be manufactured with the most complex designs to adapt to the morphology of each patient.

Daniel Robert Orthopedic designs and manufactures fully industrialised medical devices that are adapted to the needs of each patient. The company works with professionals who specialise in ortho-prosthesis, podo-orthopedics and positioning means for wheelchair users.

Through the partnership with Sculpteo, the orthopedic company will provide access to a responsive platform to place orders in large quantities quickly and competitively. 3D printing can make the process of reproducing a prosthesis and adapting to the patient much smoother, particularly in the case of children’s orthoses, which must be replaced often with different sizes whilst maintaining the same functionality and structure.

Speaking about the new partnership, Daniel Robert, the director of Daniel Robert Orthopedic said: “The technologies offered by Sculpteo help us choose the right processes for the different applications. The platform is very responsive and allows us to order quickly.”

The orthopedic products will be made with PA11, which is a 100% bio-sourced renewable polymer made from castor beans. This provides more benefits compared to Polyamide 12, which is made from petroleum materials. PA11 is more flexible and breathable for the patient’s body and suits the mechanical properties required by the device.

PA11 is a powder-based material that provides a uniform and smooth finish, with no visible layers. It is available in its white raw form with SLS technology, and black through Multi Jet Fusion technology.

CEO of Sculpteo, Alexandre d’Orsetti, who recently replaced co-founder Clément Moreau, said: “We launched 3D printing in PA 11 to enable our partners to develop 100% tailor made products in record time and at an advantageous cost while maintaining the ecological approach that is close to our hearts. Together, we offer orthoses and prostheses able to evolve according to the needs of their users which will revolutionise the lives of millions of people.”

